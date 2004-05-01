Twitter reacts as Man Utd's Premier League struggles continue against Everton

Manchester United followed up a Premier League home defeat to Aston Villa last weekend with a disappointing 1-1 draw with Everton, who were well worth a share of the points.

Anthony Martial gave the hosts a first-half lead, seemingly vindicating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of the starting line-up.

But Martial went off injured, Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba all came on, but Andros Townsend’s counter attack equaliser ultimately decided the game.

Townsend, Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure all excelled for Everton to ensure that the Toffees remain unbeaten at Old Trafford since 2018.

The points are shared after Andros Townsend's second-half strike cancels out Anthony Martial's first goal of the season#MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/EzEchsJsmt — Premier League (@premierleague) October 2, 2021

This may have been a slightly awkward chat... ? pic.twitter.com/hu2g9FRqvV — 90min (@90min_Football) October 2, 2021

Yerry Mina could have won it for Everton but got too excited in front of goal and strayed offside.

Schoolboy error from Yerry Mina to dance before a VAR check… pic.twitter.com/74S6ZKYMVA — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) October 2, 2021

Regardless of whether it could have been more, Everton are flying under Rafa Benitez.

14 - Everton have 14 points from their seven Premier League games this season; only in 2004-05 (16) have they had more after their opening seven matches in the competition, going on to achieve their best ever position in the table in the division that season (4th). Steam. pic.twitter.com/Jtp07G4ztm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 2, 2021

Andros Townsend was outstanding, as he has been for most of the season.

Andros Townsend’s game by numbers vs. Man Utd:



10 duels contested

7 duels won

4 shots [1 on target]

3 fouls suffered

3 interceptions

2 attempted crosses

2 successful crosses

2 attempted dribbles

2 successful dribbles

2 chances created

1 clearance

1 goal



What a signing. ? pic.twitter.com/UBe3I2jA0g — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 2, 2021

But there was also love on Twitter for Everton's other stars.

Andros Townsend is on fire, not only has he scored, he’s just pulled out the Siuuu celebration at Old Trafford!



Demarai Gray’s also been fantastic since he’s returned & that’s brilliant running from Doucoure to get up alongside him. Brilliant Everton goal! — Harry Symeou (@HarrySymeou) October 2, 2021

Demarai Gray for £1.7m is looking like a real bargain. Just think, you could have 42.94 Demarai Grays instead of one Jadon Sancho. I'd be up for that. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 2, 2021

Abdoulaye Doucoure has been one of the standout players in @premierleague this season ? #MUNEVE — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 2, 2021

United had more of the same issues. The midfield let them down.

Plenty of issues to highlight today again but one damning fact is that Everton’s starting midfield 2 is unquestionably better than United’s.



They do the exact jobs Solskjaer wants, and better. Fred shown up by Gray for the equaliser too. Standard. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) October 2, 2021

When Ole says “Donny knows what he needs to work on”. What does he say to Fred about his game? — Kam #8? (@Culturecams) October 2, 2021

It was going well when Martial scored his first United goal since February.

But Bruno Fernandes at least reached a big milestone in the Premier League.

50 - Bruno Fernandes' assist was his 50th goal involvement in 58 @premierleague appearances (30 goals, 20 assists); only Andy Cole (43), Alan Shearer (54) and Eric Cantona (54) reached 50 combined goals and assists in fewer games in the competition. Nifty. pic.twitter.com/mszliC27jt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 2, 2021

