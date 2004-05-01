Twitter reacts as Man Utd's Premier League struggles continue against Everton

Manchester United followed up a Premier League home defeat to Aston Villa last weekend with a disappointing 1-1 draw with Everton, who were well worth a share of the points.
Anthony Martial gave the hosts a first-half lead, seemingly vindicating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of the starting line-up.
But Martial went off injured, Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba all came on, but Andros Townsend’s counter attack equaliser ultimately decided the game.
Townsend, Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure all excelled for Everton to ensure that the Toffees remain unbeaten at Old Trafford since 2018.
Yerry Mina could have won it for Everton but got too excited in front of goal and strayed offside.
Regardless of whether it could have been more, Everton are flying under Rafa Benitez.
Andros Townsend was outstanding, as he has been for most of the season.
But there was also love on Twitter for Everton's other stars.
United had more of the same issues. The midfield let them down.
It was going well when Martial scored his first United goal since February.
But Bruno Fernandes at least reached a big milestone in the Premier League.
Source : 90min