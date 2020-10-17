Twitter Reacts as Virgil van Dijk Forced Off in Merseyside Derby After Horrific Jordan Pickford Tack

Despite Everton's very impressive early season form so far, the defence - and specifically Jordan Pickford - has still looked somewhat shaky at points and remains a cause for some concern.

We may be just a matter of games into the 2020/21 Premier League season, but Pickford has already managed to produce a number of rash moments. Indeed, it's the sheer volume of reckless and impulsive moments he produces which continue to see the England shot stopper come in for criticism.

They seem to come about all too frequently, don't they?

Well, Pickford won't have silenced his critics with his latest erratic decision in the Merseyside derby on Saturday. With his side 1-0 down after just three minutes through Sadio Mane's opener, Liverpool went in search of a second. Fabinho played a wonderful ball over the top of the Everton defence on six minutes for Virgil van Dijk, who looked to flick the ball back across goal.

But in an attempt to stop him from doing so, Pickford ended up clattering into the defender and forcing him off through injury. Pickford could have simply thrown his hands at the ball and tried to parry it away, or more simply, he could have just left it.

But no. He had to go for it.

And he went for it with his feet. Yep, he flew into the tackle with both feet off the ground and ended up missing the ball completely, instead, wrapping his legs around Van Dijk and bringing him down.

Should Jordan Pickford still be on the pitch? ?



His tackle on Virgil van Dijk came while the defender was ruled offside, but VAR didn't suggest Michael Oliver gave it another look. pic.twitter.com/owmCaRpzWb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 17, 2020

So, red card, right? RIGHT?! Wrong.

Nope, it was simply overlooked and VAR didn't even get involved as Van Dijk was a matter of centimetres offside. Naturally, this decision raised a whole host of questions, with the vast majority of Twitter simply baffled by the lack of action taken purely due to the fact the Liverpool defender was deemed offside....

Pickford almost ends Van Dijk's season but it's okay and no need to send him off because Van Dijk was a centimeter offside a second before — R8 (@Nabyllionaire) October 17, 2020

That is still a red card for Pickford even though Van Dijk is offside, no? — James Benge (@jamesbenge) October 17, 2020

If Pickford had punched Van Dijk then, he'd have been sent off, regardless of whether the whistle had gone or not. But that challenge was just as dangerous and reckless and he's got away without even a warning. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) October 17, 2020

So if it’s offside it’s a free play and you can destroy somebody with impunity? That’s crazy. Pickford should be off, and instead it’s Van Dijk off injured. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) October 17, 2020

Could Pickford have punched Van Dijk and it been ok because he was off side, absolute nonsense that — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) October 17, 2020

Bloody hell, just seen that 'tackle' from Pickford! Was he trying to kill Van Dijk? — Shaun (@TonmeisterJones) October 17, 2020

Meanwhile, others were focused on Pickford and his rash decision-making. Such a tackle was unnecessary and on another day, could have broken Van Dijk's leg.

The Everton man is clearly a talented goalkeeper, but his latest impulsive decision placed another player at great risk...

That Pickford challenge is shocking, he’s so rash he’s becoming dangerous now @ACGaffers — SCORCH (@ScorchersLife) October 17, 2020

Such a rash reckless moment by Pickford the way VVDs knee looked he may be out with ligament damage — Busquets (@AbzBusquets) October 17, 2020

How can such a dangerous tackle not be a red? Dead ball doesn't negate the severity of the challenge. I cannot get over Pickford, he's so erratic and rash. — Mark (@BergHenryVieira) October 17, 2020

Seeing that Van Dijk injury again, offside or not, that’s a stonewall pen. Unbelievably rash from Pickford. — Steve (@stephenmarson) October 17, 2020

If Pickford did that in the street, he'd be arrested for assault. Ridiculous he wasn't sent off. https://t.co/eNFBybzrbs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 17, 2020

Pickford could’ve easily torn Van Dijk’s ACL there. Cynical challenge. — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) October 17, 2020

Liverpool fans will now be sweating over Van Dijk's fitness and how long he could be out for. The Reds travel to take on Ajax on Wednesday before then hosting Sheffield United.