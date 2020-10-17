Twitter Reacts as Virgil van Dijk Forced Off in Merseyside Derby After Horrific Jordan Pickford Tack

Despite Everton's very impressive early season form so far, the defence - and specifically Jordan Pickford - has still looked somewhat shaky at points and remains a cause for some concern.
We may be just a matter of games into the 2020/21 Premier League season, but Pickford has already managed to produce a number of rash moments. Indeed, it's the sheer volume of reckless and impulsive moments he produces which continue to see the England shot stopper come in for criticism.
They seem to come about all too frequently, don't they?
Well, Pickford won't have silenced his critics with his latest erratic decision in the Merseyside derby on Saturday. With his side 1-0 down after just three minutes through Sadio Mane's opener, Liverpool went in search of a second. Fabinho played a wonderful ball over the top of the Everton defence on six minutes for Virgil van Dijk, who looked to flick the ball back across goal.
But in an attempt to stop him from doing so, Pickford ended up clattering into the defender and forcing him off through injury. Pickford could have simply thrown his hands at the ball and tried to parry it away, or more simply, he could have just left it.
But no. He had to go for it.
And he went for it with his feet. Yep, he flew into the tackle with both feet off the ground and ended up missing the ball completely, instead, wrapping his legs around Van Dijk and bringing him down.
So, red card, right? RIGHT?! Wrong.
Nope, it was simply overlooked and VAR didn't even get involved as Van Dijk was a matter of centimetres offside. Naturally, this decision raised a whole host of questions, with the vast majority of Twitter simply baffled by the lack of action taken purely due to the fact the Liverpool defender was deemed offside....
Meanwhile, others were focused on Pickford and his rash decision-making. Such a tackle was unnecessary and on another day, could have broken Van Dijk's leg.
The Everton man is clearly a talented goalkeeper, but his latest impulsive decision placed another player at great risk...
Liverpool fans will now be sweating over Van Dijk's fitness and how long he could be out for. The Reds travel to take on Ajax on Wednesday before then hosting Sheffield United.
