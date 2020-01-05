Twitter Reacts to Curtis Jones Stunner as Liverpool Beat Everton in FA Cup Third Round Clash

Liverpool proved the kids are alright as their young stars inflicted a damning 1-0 defeat on fierce neighbours Everton at Anfield in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Curtis Jones' sublime curling finish proved enough for Jürgen Klopp's youngsters to claim a memorable victory and the bragging rights over the more experienced Toffees.

That old Bill Shankly saying about the two best teams in the city being Liverpool and Liverpool reserves. — Simon Hughes (@Simon_Hughes__) January 5, 2020

#LFC 1 Everton 0: The greatest B team victory in Liverpool's history. Second string but not second rate as the kids stun their neighbours and send Klopp's men into the fourth round of the FA Cup. Local lad Curtis Jones the hero with a stunning winner. Incredible effort. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 5, 2020

Here's how it all played out.

​Much talk before kick off centred around ​Liverpool's much-changed team and new signing Takumi Minamino making his greatly ​anticipated debut.

Given the rotation deployed by Klopp, Reds fans were throwing down the gauntlet to ​Everton to beat them, with many even backing the Toffees to finally score a long awaited victory at Anfield.

The team news we have all been waiting for! Minamino makes his debut!



Thoughts!? #LIVEVE #FACup pic.twitter.com/nJXWLUBqpm — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) January 5, 2020

​​

We're starting Pedro Chirivella in the Merseyside Derby. Basically @everton have to fold if we win this. #LFC #LIVEVE #FACup — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) January 5, 2020

Even former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher was playing devil's advocate...

Huge pressure on Everton to break their hoodoo at Anfield after Klopp picks the Carabao cup team! Can the blues handle being massive favourites 路‍♂️ #LIVEVE #facup https://t.co/YtAMcZD0Dt — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 5, 2020

It wasn't long before it became evident why Klopp had decided to ring the changes as James Milner, filling in at left-back, was forced off inside the first ten minutes.

That... that right there is why we don’t field out first team in this cup! #Milner #LIVEVE #LFC #YNWA — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) January 5, 2020

But on the other side of the pitch, Neco Williams was impressing in Liverpool's defence.

I'm assuming there's something about magical right feet and the Liverpool academy. Neco Williams producing 2 Trent-esque deep swinging crosses already. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) January 5, 2020

Neco Williams doing his best Trent Alexander-Arnold impression so far. Deliveries from the right outstanding. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 5, 2020

But for all Liverpool's zesty youthfulness, it was Everton creating the chances, although Reds keeper Adrian was putting in a sterling display between the posts.

Adrian is better than De Gea.



There I said it. — - (@AnfieldRd96) January 5, 2020

Adrian robbed of a few deserved clean sheets earlier this season.



Claimed one he had no business claiming today 👏 — Alex Mansfield (@el_mansfield) January 5, 2020

The teams went in level at the break, thanks to Adrian and some wayward finishing from the visiting side.

Liverpool 0 Everton 0: Really gutsy effort from the kids. What's effectively #LFC's second string have risen to the challenge so far at Anfield. Helped by the heroics of Adrian and some shoddy Blues finishing. Neco Williams the pick of the bunch. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 5, 2020

Adrian also deserves credit for his first half performance. Came to the rescue on a few occasions for Liverpool and just shows how important he is to this squad. Larouci also performing well considering he came on with just under ten minutes of the game gone. — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) January 5, 2020

The second half failed to kick into life and with 20 minutes remaining Minamino's Liverpool debut came to an end when he was substituted for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Then out of nowhere, Curtis Jones - who had impressed in the middle of the park - scored an absolute peach of a goal which left Anfield and those watching at home stunned.

Outrageous strike. Curtis Jones one touch, second sends the ball curling from outside the box past Pickford. 1-0 #lfc. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 5, 2020

THAT CELEBRATION.



THAT GOAL.



CURTIS JONES IS GENERATIONAL. — - (@AnfieldRd96) January 5, 2020

Everton offered little threat after the goal and Liverpool were left to bask in a memorable victory when the final whistle went, with the Reds' youngsters taking the plaudits while the Toffees were left open to ridicule.

What a performance that was from the team!Our kids were unbelievable!!fitting that a scouser Curtis Jones scores the winner(POSS goal of the season)ps loved his celebration.YNWA — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) January 5, 2020