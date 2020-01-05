 
  1. Footymad
  2. Toffees Mad
  3. Toffees Latest
  4. Toffees News

Twitter Reacts to Curtis Jones Stunner as Liverpool Beat Everton in FA Cup Third Round Clash

Liverpool proved the kids are alright as their young stars inflicted a damning 1-0 defeat on fierce neighbours Everton at Anfield in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Curtis Jones' sublime curling finish proved enough for Jürgen Klopp's youngsters to claim a memorable victory and the bragging rights over the more experienced Toffees.

Here's how it all played out. 

​Much talk before kick off centred around ​Liverpool's much-changed team and new signing Takumi Minamino making his greatly ​anticipated debut.

Given the rotation deployed by Klopp, Reds fans were throwing down the gauntlet to ​Everton to beat them, with many even backing the Toffees to finally score a long awaited victory at Anfield.

​​

Even former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher was playing devil's advocate...

It wasn't long before it became evident why Klopp had decided to ring the changes as James Milner, filling in at left-back, was forced off inside the first ten minutes.

But on the other side of the pitch, Neco Williams was impressing in Liverpool's defence.

But for all Liverpool's zesty youthfulness, it was Everton creating the chances, although Reds keeper Adrian was putting in a sterling display between the posts.

The teams went in level at the break, thanks to Adrian and some wayward finishing from the visiting side.

The second half failed to kick into life and with 20 minutes remaining Minamino's Liverpool debut came to an end when he was substituted for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Then out of nowhere, Curtis Jones - who had impressed in the middle of the park - scored an absolute peach of a goal which left Anfield and those watching at home stunned.

Everton offered little threat after the goal and Liverpool were left to bask in a memorable victory when the final whistle went, with the Reds' youngsters taking the plaudits while the Toffees were left open to ridicule.


Source : 90min