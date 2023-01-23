Twitter reacts to Everton sacking Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has been sacked by Everton.

The former midfielder was given his marching orders on Monday having lost 2-0 at relegation rivals West Ham United two days earlier.

The Toffees now sit 19th in the Premier League standings, with goal difference the only reason they aren't propping up the table.

Reports of Lampard's dismissal first started widely circulating at around 3pm, but an official club statement wouldn't come until...well, I started writing this article when those reports came out and they still haven't actually done it yet.

Widely reported and still no official announcement. Symbolic of the lack of joined-up approach at Everton that includes the final image of Frank Lampard in charge, wearing an official merchandise hat supporters are unable to buy #EFC pic.twitter.com/zZaLZjbLEH — Ben Grounds (@Ben_Islington) January 23, 2023

Frank Lampard sacked but no everton club statement..... #EFC pic.twitter.com/ivNARWH2Y8 — Matty Hayward (@MattyHC5) January 23, 2023

Waiting for the official Everton statement to drop pic.twitter.com/dazQ0xMgfQ — Sean Walsh (@SeanDZWalsh) January 23, 2023

Lampard just about managed to guide Everton to Premier League safety last season (you know, after making the situation worse in the first place). Could he have done more in his time as manager?

Do not believe there will be any sense of joy among Everton fans at Frank Lampard's sacking. He was admired by a large portion of the supporters for his honesty & ability to engage & communicate with the fanbase in a manner many others at the club have failed to do. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) January 23, 2023

Back by popular demand, the The Frank Lampard Venn Diagram™ (chuckle)



(serious face) but no seriously the man is a pro at failing upwards so lump on him getting the England job pic.twitter.com/zJtqG25Qik — Emma Levin (@EmmaLevin_) January 23, 2023

The big question now is who is going to take charge of Everton? Which coach is next to take on such a cursed job?

There are already a few names being linked to the vacancy.

Where is Big Dunc when you need him? They surely have to appoint him as permanent manager. They've tried every other option under the sun. — Richard Martin (@Rich9908) January 23, 2023

Paul Tait and Leighton Baines are expected to take the immediate training sessions at Finch Farm following the departure of Frank Lampard 🔵 — The Bobble (@ElBobble) January 23, 2023

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐨 𝐁𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐚 or 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐃𝐲𝐜𝐡𝐞 ❓🔵



Which manager would be more successful as Everton head coach? 💭@1kevincampbell discusses the pros and cons of both options pic.twitter.com/o4qCp42vSW — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 23, 2023

A change of manager might not be enough to save Everton's season, however. They have competed in a country's top flight for more seasons than any other club in the history of the game, but relegation is staring them in the face once more.

Frank Lampard has taken charge of exactly 38 Premier League games as Everton manager, winning 35 points (W9 D8 L21).



19 of the 81 teams to be relegated in a 38-game Premier League season have won 35 points or more and still gone down, including Burnley (35) last season. pic.twitter.com/HPQocNKCjq — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) January 23, 2023

