 
  1. Footymad
  2. Toffees Mad
  3. Toffees Latest
  4. Toffees News

Twitter Reacts to Hugo Lloris & Son Heung-Min Bust-Up During Everton Clash

Despite the men in the dugout boasting a full five Champions League titles between them, Jose Mourinho's Tottenham versus Carlo Ancelotti's Everton offered very little to get excited about.


Fortunately, a spicy, little subplot unfolded as everyone's favourite ball of smiling enthusiasm Son Heung-Min and 33-year-old captain of his national team Hugo Lloris almost went full 2005 Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer.


On the cusp of half time, Son half-heartedly tracked back after losing possession, Richarlison got a shot away and Lloris was absolutely furious.


The goalkeeper tore over to Son at halftime, had a right old shout at him, and the pair had to be pulled apart by peacemakers Giovanni Lo Celso, Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko.


Gary Lineker was one of many fans surprised to see two of the more senior players in the Spurs squad losing their temper.


Good heavens indeed, Gary. Many fans were pleased the pair had shown a bit of fight and spirit, after watching their team put in a first half performance devoid of anything of the sort.


Of course, there were plenty of theories as to what the real source of the animosity was...


The Everton result became secondary as debate sparked about who would come out on top between the pair.


But most fans were just rubbing their hands with glee at the prospect of watching the fight unfold all over again in a few months time on Amazon Prime's Tottenham documentary.


And Netflix thought they'd hit the jackpot with Sunderland 'Til I Die.



Source : 90min