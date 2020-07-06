Twitter Reacts to Hugo Lloris & Son Heung-Min Bust-Up During Everton Clash

Despite the men in the dugout boasting a full five Champions League titles between them, Jose Mourinho's Tottenham versus Carlo Ancelotti's Everton offered very little to get excited about.





Fortunately, a spicy, little subplot unfolded as everyone's favourite ball of smiling enthusiasm Son Heung-Min and 33-year-old captain of his national team Hugo Lloris almost went full 2005 Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer.





On the cusp of half time, Son half-heartedly tracked back after losing possession, Richarlison got a shot away and Lloris was absolutely furious.





The goalkeeper tore over to Son at halftime, had a right old shout at him, and the pair had to be pulled apart by peacemakers Giovanni Lo Celso, Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko.





Gary Lineker was one of many fans surprised to see two of the more senior players in the Spurs squad losing their temper.





Good heavens, Son and Lloris having to be kept apart. Of all the players out there who might want to scrap, I wouldn’t have picked those two. Shows they care, I suppose. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 6, 2020

Good heavens indeed, Gary. Many fans were pleased the pair had shown a bit of fight and spirit, after watching their team put in a first half performance devoid of anything of the sort.





We moaned about players not showing fight & passion against Sheffield.



Lloris being the captain rightfully moaning at Son for losing the ball on the lead up to Richarlison's shot just before the HT whistle.



It's not ideal seeing that, but Hugo has every right to demand more. — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) July 6, 2020

Lloris and Son fighting



Neville: “If only they showed that type of fight on the pitch”



Couldn’t have said it better — Ewan (@ClinicalDele) July 6, 2020

You could give me 1,000 guesses at which two Tottenham players would carry on like that in public and I’d still not have picked out Lloris and Son. — Raj Bains (@BainsXIII) July 6, 2020

Of course, there were plenty of theories as to what the real source of the animosity was...





I'll tell you one last time. No one has ever preferred the Keira Knightley Pride and Prejudice to the BBC series pic.twitter.com/54Iqfevvk4 — Kate Mason (@kvlmason) July 6, 2020

Lloris told Son he was only in the terroritorial army. — Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) July 6, 2020

The Everton result became secondary as debate sparked about who would come out on top between the pair.





I dunno who'd win in a fight. Lloris has better reach but Son has literally served in the military as of about 3 months ago. Most entertaining part of the half surely. — Paul O'Malley (@paul_o_malley) July 6, 2020

Son getting ready to turn up at Lloris house lmao pic.twitter.com/JPvz6pP3vE — Chief Tanguy (@ChiefTanguy) July 6, 2020

But most fans were just rubbing their hands with glee at the prospect of watching the fight unfold all over again in a few months time on Amazon Prime's Tottenham documentary.





?‍♂️ Friendly reminder that Amazon are still recording Tottenham Hotspur’s season for their upcoming documentary.#THFC #COYS #TOTEVEpic.twitter.com/dYwjl1Q77E — Last Word On Spurs? (@LastWordOnSpurs) July 6, 2020

Amazon producers watching the Lloris & Son scuffle. pic.twitter.com/6mFUXxwnLD — Tottenham Funnies (@SpursFunnies) July 6, 2020

Another chapter for the Amazon Spurs documentary. Son and Lloris going at each other’s neck. They might have to release this in cinemas. I’d happily pay £10. — chief (@chiefteta) July 6, 2020

At least we’ll get to see who won in the punch up between Lloris vs Son in the Amazon doc ?#TOTEVE — Hunter Godson (@HunterGodson) July 6, 2020

And Netflix thought they'd hit the jackpot with Sunderland 'Til I Die.



