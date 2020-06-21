 
Twitter Reacts to 'Worst Merseyside Derby Ever'...and Mike Dean's Beard

So...that happened.


The heavily anticipated Merseyside Derby on Sunday evening was unfortunately the dampest of squibs, as Carlo Ancelotti's Everton held Liverpool to a draw that will keep them waiting on their long-awaited Premier League title.


Each side's big talking point ahead of kickoff emerged alongside the teamsheets. With a hectic schedule ahead, both Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp sprung a surprise or two, with Ancelotti offering a first league start to winger Anthony Gordon.


It was an entirely more dramatic selection from Klopp, who opted to rest the half-injured Mohamed Salah for Takumi Minamino while Andy Robertson - suffering from a minor knock - wasn't risked. From a fantasy football perspective, that's a disgrace of a decision.


#KloppOut


The real star of the show, naturally, was Mike Dean's new beard.


...actually, on second thoughts, get it shaved. It's unsettling.


The first half was very tumbleweed.gif, but Liverpool fans did get some unwanted excitement when Milner - standing in for Robertson - was forced off in the first half. He grimaced in pain as he took his place in the stand, and was replaced by auxiliary full-back Joe Gomez.


Quick half-time report?


Yep, that'll do it.


The second half saw Liverpool improve incrementally, but they continued to be frustrated by what was a firm defensive performance from their rivals. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was thrown on at the break, and closely followed by a slate of subs on the hour mark - Merseyside derby legend Divock Origi among them.


Klopp might have been considering throwing Salah into the fray as the game wore on, but he was forced to use his fifth substitute to replace Joel Matip with Dejan Lovren - who is, to put it lightly, not quite the player you want to be bringing on late in a game.


The Croatian went on to demonstrate just why fans were wincing at his introduction. Some questionable defending led to three clear Everton chances in quick succession, but he was twice bailed out by his goalkeeper who was in fine form.


How Everton failed to score from either of those chances, or the Tom Davies effort which hit the post, is another question altogether.


Nonetheless, the wait goes on. Everton are now 23 Merseyside derbies without a win, while Liverpool will likely have to wait until their trip to the Etihad next midweek to win their first title in 30 years.



Source : 90min