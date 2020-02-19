Valencia Tipped to Consider ?30m Offers for Tottenham & Everton Target Geoffrey Kondogbia

Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia could be available for a cut-price fee of just €30m, amid continued interest from Tottenham.





Since joining Los Ches in 2017 from Inter , several niggling injuries have seen the 27-year-old spend significant periods on the sidelines. In all competitions , he has made 89 appearances during three seasons at Valencia.

Spurs have long been interested in Kondogbia with a report last month stating that José Mourinho wanted to sign him to add ​greater competition in midfield.





The north Londoners have looked lightweight in midfield this season with record signing Tanguy Ndombele proving ill-suited to fill the void left by Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama's departures.

​The Evening Standard report that Mourinho views the Central African Republic international as the remedy for this lack of steel. He could available for significantly less than his €80m (£70.3m) release clause, especially if Valencia fail to qualify for the ​Champions League .





Albert Celades' side are currently seventh in La Liga, four points adrift of Real Sociedad in fourth spot. They also crashed out of Europe at the hands of tournament newbies Atalanta 8-4 on aggregate last month, days before football was suspended due to the coronavirus.

Spurs are understood to be planning a €40m (£35.1m) bid for Kondogbia, even though Valencia could consider an offer of €10m less than that.





Though Tottenham remain in pole position to secure his signature, the former Monaco man is also attracting interest from Everton. Carlo Ancelotti is known to be planning a significant squad overhaul this summer with the likes of James Rodriguez, Yussuf Poulsen and ​even Gareth Bale being linked with moves to Goodison Park.





There had been significant confusion over when the summer transfer window would run. This was clarified by FIFA earlier this week, who ​announced that players will be able to move clubs between the end of the old season and the start of the new season - whenever that may be.

For more from Matt O'Connor-Simpson, follow him on Twitter!