Vitor Pereira leading candidate for Everton job despite opposition from inside club

Vitor Pereira has emerged as the leading candidate to take the Everton job with owner Farhad Moshiri backing the former Porto boss, despite opposition from others inside the club.

Pereira has been out of work since departing Fenerbahce in December 2021 and prior to that he spent time in China with Shanghai SIPG.

The 53-year-old was previously linked with the Toffees position in the summer before the job was eventually offered to Rafa Benitez. 90min understands that Moshiri is again keen on Pereira but his enthusiasm is not shared by everyone at Goodison Park.

Other senior club executives are pushing for Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney to be considered, a sentiment that is shared by a significant portion of Everton fans. There was a protest against Moshiri's ownership at the club's city-centre headquarters recently, while pro-Lampard and anti-Pereira graffiti has also popped up in Liverpool.

His recent managerial record is hardly inspiring. Over Christmas he was sacked by Fenerbahce after a poor start to the season and prior to his move to China, he was also dismissed as 1860 Munich manager. His last piece of silverware in Europe was the Greek Super League which he won with Olympiacos in 2015.

Although he is the leading candidate, Everton are said to be taking their time making a final decision. They do not play again until 5 February, when they host Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round.