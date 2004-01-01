Vitor Pereira reveals Everton job interview was 'very positive'

Vitor Pereira feels his interview to be Everton manager was 'very positive', with the former Porto man set to fly to England ahead of potential further talks.

Pereira has been considered for the Toffees job on several, previous occasions and owner Farhad Moshiri remains a fan. His enthusiasm is not matched across the club though, with other senior executives favouring Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.

The power struggle is continuing but Pereira will be flying in to Liverpool ahead of more talks before this weekend.

In an unprecedented step, the Toffees' prospective new manager appeared live on Sky Sports, discussing his reasons for wanting to take the job as well as reflecting on how his interviews had gone.

"A few years ago I remember Everton at the time of Jagielka, Baines, Coleman, Howard. I remember Goodison Park as a fortress. The passion of the supporters. This is what appealed to me. This is a historical club. The challenge for me is to approach again the spirit, the club, to the fans. To get again this fire on the pitch that I watched a few years ago," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm not the manager! But I think the first decision, as a manager in the club, is to bring again the organisation, the pressing game, the intense game that I saw a few years ago.

"For me, to watch a match in Goodison Park was something that inspired me. This is the spirit. To see the passion of the supporters again, the intensity, and to make the other teams feel that Goodison is a fortress and very difficult to play there.

"That's the way to play that I - or a manager - wants to bring into the club.

"I think they were enthusiastic on what I proposed to them: an intensive game, a pressing game, a game with possession. We need to give confidence again to these players. We need to approach the fantastic supporters again.

"This is what I proposed to them. What I felt in the meetings, was that they were very positive with interviews.

"They have other candidates. This is a time for decisions. Just to wait for the decision. To be calm."