Watford 2-3 Everton: Report, Ratings and Reaction as Ten-Man Toffees Complete Late Comeback

A last-gasp Theo Walcott strike secured ten-man Everton all three points against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon. ​

The hosts got off to the perfect start when some excellent play from Gerard Deulofeu allowed Adam Masina to smash home his first ever Hornets goal before Roberto Pereyra doubled their lead three minutes before the break, racing onto Troy Deeney's through ball before lifting it over an onrushing Jordan Pickford.

​Everton managed to pull one back in first-half stoppage time courtesy of Yerry Mina, who prodded home in the midst of a goalmouth scramble. Incredibly, Mina struck again before the half-time whistle blew, heading home to drastically change Nigel Pearson's team talk.

The Toffees chances took a blow when Fabian Delph was sent off midway through the second half, but the travelling fans were then sent into delirium when Theo Walcott slotted home an 89th minute winner to secure all three points for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

WATFORD

Key Talking Point

Can you imagine the dressing down that the Watford players received from Big Nige after conceding two goals from corners in first-half stoppage time?

The Hornets were two up and on their way to a much needed three points when they decided to let Yerry Mina score not once but twice to allow Everton a foothold back into the game.

Our guess is that somebody, probably Ben Foster, was asked if he was an ostrich at half time - and deservedly so.

Nigel Pearson as his defenders walk off at half time. #Premier_League pic.twitter.com/R88QIDgcTH — föxintheböx2001 ❤️李 (@foxinthebox2010) February 1, 2020

​​

Nigel Pearson isn’t going to let his players leave the dressing room alive, is he? pic.twitter.com/rt50G1HuX9 — Huw Davies (@thehuwdavies) February 1, 2020

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Foster (6); Mariappa (6), Kabasele (7), Cathcart (6), Masina (7); Chalobah (6), Capoue (6), Pereyra (7), Doucoure (7), Deulofeu (7), Deeney (7)

Substitutes: Welbeck (6), Success (6), Pussetto (N/A)

Roberto Pereyra

Roberto Pereyra has endured a fairly disappointing season this term, only managing to net two goals in all competitions, but stood out on Saturday.

Taking his goal very nicely, the 29-year-old also put in the dirty work, involving himself in an intense physical battle with Lucas Digne.

GOALL!!!! Pereyra gets his 5th goal of the season!! #WatfordFC pic.twitter.com/2Qz8mQODqp —  COYHorns  (@COYHorns_com) February 1, 2020

EVERTON

Key Talking Point

​Everton were very much in the ascendency when Fabian Delph was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 71st minute.

Delph's first yellow came from him overstretching for a loose pass in midfield, while his second was for a clumsy lunge.

I hope Everton appeal about Delph's sending off...And get it upgraded to a 3 game ban — ray weir (@IHateChang) February 1, 2020

Though it could certainly be argued that both decisions were quite harsh, Delph is supposed to be an experienced leader within the Toffees squad and he should no better than to leave his teammates in the lurch in an important game...not that it seemed to affect them all that much.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Pickford (6); Sidibe (7), Mina (8*), Holgate (7), Digne (7); Walcott (7), Sigurdsson (6), Delph (6), Iwobi (5), Calvert-Lewin (5), Richarlison (6).

Substitutes: Keane (6), Kean (6), Schneiderlein (6).

Yerry Mina

​ It's not often that a centre-back grabs a brace in just three minutes. For that reason alone Yerry Mina's more than deserves to be named Everton's star man. ​

The Colombian's two goals were well taken, particularly the second which was a thumping back-post header.

Mina also did a good job of keeping the in-form Troy Deeney quiet for the majority of the game.

10': Watford 1-0 Everton

42': Watford 2-0 Everton

45+1': Watford 2-1 Everton

45+4': Watford 2-2 Everton



Yerry Mina scores two goals in three minutes as Everton level the game going into half time. pic.twitter.com/i7vab31yJA — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 1, 2020

If you woke from a coma and i told you Ancelotti was Everton manager and Colombian centre back Yerry Mina was on a hat trick you'd go back to sleep — gbeng (@FinKitch) February 1, 2020

Looking Ahead

Watford travel to Brighton next weekend as they look to move away from the relegation places.

Everton on the other hand host Crystal Palace where they will be hoping for a win to close the gap on the top six.