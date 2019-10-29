Watford vs Everton Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Watford welcome Everton to Vicarage Road on Saturday, as they continue their bid for Premier League ​survival.

The Hornets suffered their first major setbacks of the Nigel Pearson regime over the past fortnight, losing 2-1 to relegation rivals Aston Villa, before crashing out of the FA Cup against League One Tranmere Rovers, albeit with a weakened side selected.

If Watford are to get their Pearson resurgence back on track, they will need to take three points against a club they have beaten just five times in 38 years.

Everton have enjoyed less of a new manager bounce than Saturday's opponents under Carlo Ancelotti. Despite recording two victories during the Italian veteran's first two games in the dugout, the Toffees have won just one of their last five.

Defeat on Saturday could leave Everton just five points off the relegation zone, while victory could put them within one point of fifth.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's fixture.

Where to Watch on TV

​When Is Kick Off? Saturday 1 February​ ​What Time Is Kick Off? ​15:00 (GMT) ​Where Is It Being Played? ​Vicarage Road ​TV Channel / Live Stream? ​BBC Final Score ​Referee? ​Craig Pawson

Team News

Welbeck ✅

Sarr ❌



​Watford's Ismaila Sarr has been ruled out of the fixture through injury, as has Daryl Janmaat, who could face further time on the treatment table, as he continues to recover from a knee problem.

Sebastian Prodl, Kiko Femenia and Tom Cleverley are also absent, although the latter is making good progress and could be back in the first team fold in the near future.

Watford have been boosted by the return of Danny Welbeck and Will Hughes, who will both available on Saturday after overcoming injury problems.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is ​Everton's only expected absentee, with ​Richarlison available to face his former club after missing the Toffees' last two with a knee injury.

Alex Iwobi and Gylfi Sigurdsson are also in contention after recovering from respective hamstring and groin injuries.

Predicted Line Ups

​Watford ​Foster; Mariappa, Dawson, Cathcart, Masina; Chalobah, Capoue; Pereyra, Doucoure, Deulofeu; Deeney ​Everton Pickford; Sidibe, Mina, Holgate, Digne; Walcott, Davies, Delph, Bernard; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.​

Head-to-Head Record

Everton have a remarkable record against Watford, winning 21 of the 30 encounters between the sides. Watford have come out on top on just five occasions, with the ​other four fixtures finishing all square.

However, three of Watford's five victories have come in the last four years, including a 1-0 victory in this fixture last season courtesy of an Andre Gray strike.

Everton have already beaten the Hornets twice this season, winning the reverse fixture 1-0 in August, and triumphing in the League Cup in October.

Recent Form

Watford's Pearson resurgence has ground to a halt ​in recent weeks, with just one win in their last five in all competitions. Prior to the Hornet's defeat at Villa, they had been unbeaten in six in the Premier League. Watford are yet to lose at home under Pearson.





Everton put in a good performance for the first 93 minutes last time out against Newcastle, leading 2-0 heading into injury time. However, a remarkable couple of minutes saw them concede in the 94th and 95th minute, throwing away three points at the death. The Toffees won just one out of five in January.





Here's how the pair have fared in their last five outings.





​Watford ​Everton ​Tranmere 2-1 Watford (23/01) ​Everton 2-2 Newcastle (21/01) ​Aston Villa 2-1 Watford (21/01) ​West Ham 1-1 Everton (18/01) ​Watford 0-0 Tottenham (18/01) ​Everton 1-0 Brighton (11/01) ​Bournemouth 0-3 Watford (12/01) Liverpool 1-0 Everton (05/01)​ ​Watford 3-3 Tranmere (04/01) ​Manchester City 2-1 Everton (01/01)

Prediction

Watford have been really impressive at home under Pearson, with Vicarage Road already becoming a bit of a fortress under the former Leicester manager.

Their slight blip of late was likely in part due to their hectic run of three games in six days. With a full week of training and recovery under their belts, Watford should be back to their best and come out on top against an Everton side still struggling to discover their rhythm and identity under Ancelotti.

The Italian has got the best out of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and the return of Richarlison will be a real boost up top, so you would expect Everton to find the net on Saturday. However, Watford should emerge with the three points.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Everton