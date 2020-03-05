Wayne Rooney Admits Liverpool Deserve to Win Premier League Title This Season

​Wayne Rooney may have Everton and Manchester United in his blood, but he has still admitted that Liverpool deserve to lift the Premier League title this season.

Jürgen Klopp's side are a whopping 25 points clear at the top of the table, and before the season was postponed, it was just a matter of time before their triumph was confirmed.

However, with the coronavirus outbreak throwing football into chaos, some have suggested that the current campaign should be scrapped completely, with no winner and no losers. Writing for ​The Times, Rooney insisted that is the wrong route to follow.

"​Liverpool will win the ​Premier League," he said. "Now, as you can imagine, I have ​Everton fans phoning me up saying: 'The season has to be cancelled!' And, of course, as an Evertonian and someone who played for ​Manchester United for 13 years, there’s a bit in me that thinks that would be good...

"But no. Liverpool have been fantastic. They have put so much work in. They deserve this title. Can you imagine waiting 30 years and then having it taken away like this? The right decision has been made."

It's not only Liverpool who would be impacted by voiding the season. The race for ​Champions League and Europa League qualification would also be up in the air, while the battle for promotion from the ​Championship would need addressing as well.

"It’s also right in terms of promotion and relegation and Champions League places," Rooney continued.

"These issues are so big for the clubs involved that I imagine there would be a lot of legal fights if the season was just abandoned. The fair thing is to finish 2019-20 — even if we have to lose next season in the process.

"It wouldn’t surprise me if finishing the season takes until the end of 2020. Football, like every other industry, is in unknown territory and, just like every other industry, has to listen to the advice and take all necessary precautions. For me, that rules out finishing the season behind closed doors.

#MUFC have committed more than £1million to ensure that their 3,000+ casual staff will get paid should the coronavirus force their remaining Premier League matches to be played behind closed doors or cancelled  — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) March 19, 2020

" When you play behind closed doors it still means bringing together a fairly large group of people. You’ve got players, coaches, technical staff, physios, camera crews and other media, bus drivers, staff at the ground, the chefs preparing the pre-match meal.





"If the game is away from home you’ve got hotels, travel and all the risks associated with that. Football is the easy part. The problem is all the logistics that perhaps people don’t see."

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!