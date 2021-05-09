West Ham 0-1 Everton: Player ratings as Calvert-Lewin dents Hammers' Champions League hopes

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first-half strike earned Everton a 1-0 win over West Ham at the London Stadium, with the Hammers spurning the chance to go within two points of the Champions League places.

The Toffees took the lead with Ben Godfrey threading a perfectly-weighted ball through the Hammers defence for Calvert-Lewin to smash home after 24 minutes.

Soon after Said Benrahma wasted a great opportunity, nodding a free header at the back post well over. In the second half Everton were largely content to soak up their hosts' pressure.

DCL ?



Everton take the lead at the London Stadium



? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #WHUEVE here: https://t.co/9VttzlPbCh

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/4YEXjZ3agV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 9, 2021

Vladimir Coufal went close, striking the post, while Jarrod Bowen was handed a good chance but just could not set himself correctly to tap home.

The result leaves West Ham five points off the Champions League places with three matches to play. Meanwhile, Everton are eight adrift but they do have a game in hand over fourth-placed Leicester City. Here are your player ratings for both teams from the London Stadium...

WEST HAM PLAYER RATINGS

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Coufal hit the post | JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

Lukasz Fabianski (GK) - 6/10 - Perhaps should have narrowed the angle for the opener a bit quicker. Fine other than that.



Vladimir Coufal (RB) - 7/10 - Did well. Did not let much past him and hit the post in the second half.



Issa Diop (CB) - 6/10 - Caused a few problems by Calvert-Lewin in the air. Got through more than his fair share of tackles.



Craig Dawson (CB) - 6/10 - Should have got closer to Calvert-Lewin for Everton's opening goal. Recovered well after that.



Aaron Cresswell (LB) - 6/10 - Not afforded too may opportunities to attack. When he did his delivery was good, though. Taken off with injury after an hour.

2. Midfielders

Lingard had a tough afternoon | Pool/Getty Images

Tomas Soucek (CM) - 6/10 - Another all-action midfield display. He made life difficult for the Everton midfield with a physical performance. Picked up another yellow card, though.



Manuel Lanzini (CM) - 7/10 - Started brightly, carrying the ball through the lines with confidence. Unfortunately forced off with injury before the break.



Jesse Lingard (AM) - 5/10 - Tried to make things happen but did not get the rub of the green.

3. Forwards

Benrahma spurned a good chance | Pool/Getty Images

Pablo Fornals (RW) - 6/10 - One or two bright moments but not involved enough.



Michail Antonio (ST) - 5/10 - A rare quiet afternoon. Everton's three central defenders deprived him of space.



Said Benrahma (LW) - 5/10 - Put a free header wide in the first half. It was a poor miss and he failed to atone before being taken off.

4. Substitutes

Bowen went close | Pool/Getty Images

Jarrod Bowen - 6/10 - Just could not set himself to tap home a equaliser in the first half. A bit quiet.



Ryan Fredericks - 6/10 - Did nothing wrong.



Andriy Yarmolenko - 5/10 - A quiet, uneventful cameo.

EVERTON PLAYER RATINGS

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Godfrey got an assist | Pool/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford (GK) - 7/10 - Another solid display. His decision-making was spot on throughout.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - 8/10 - His excellent ball singlehandedly created Everton's fine opener. Defended really well, ending the game with a game-high four tackles.



Yerry Mina (CB) - 8/10 - Defended stoically. He read things superbly and did not give Antonio an inch.



Michael Keane (CB) - 7/10 - The least eye-catching of the Toffees back three but he still did well.

6. Wing-backs & midfielders

Allan was always busy | Pool/Getty Images

Seamus Coleman (RWB) - 6/10 - Solid if unspectacular. He threw himself in front of several shots and provided the Toffees with width in possession.



Tom Davies (CM) - 6/10 - Did not see too much of the ball but was full of energy.



Allan (CM) - 7/10 - Drove his team forward in the absence of Abdoulaye Doucoure. Also broke up the play effectively, as he often does.



Gylfi Sigurdsson (CM) - 7/10 - Set-piece delivery was decent. Carved out a few chances from open play as well.



Lucas Digne (LWB) - 6/10 - Always trying to break into the final third but his delivery could have been better.

7. Forwards

Clinical | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - 8/10 - Finished clinically in the first half. Also won plenty of headers - despite the West Ham defence's strength in the air - and linked the attack.



Richarlison (ST) - 6/10 - Tenacious. His commitment was never in question but some of his decision-making in the final third could have been better.

8. Substitutes

Mason Holgate - 6/10 - Solid after coming on.



Josh King - 6/10 - Hit the post seconds after replacing Richarlison.