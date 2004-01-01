West Ham, Southampton & Newcastle Join Race for Theo Walcott

West Ham, Southampton and Newcastle have joined a number of clubs queuing up to take Everton forward Theo Walcott on loan, with Crystal Palace and Fulham also interested in a deal before the transfer deadline.

With James Rodríguez hitting the ground running having joined Everton this summer and Richarlison in fine form for the Toffees, Walcott has found opportunities limited at Goodison Park, and has played just 13 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Although it seems that the former Arsenal man is not in Carlo Ancelotti's plans for the season, it now appears that a number of Premier League clubs will offer him a way out, according to a report from TEAMTalk.

The report explains that Ancelotti has told Walcott that he is free to leave, and that there has been interest from a number of clubs in the English top-flight in securing his services.

Three London clubs in West Ham, Crystal Palace and struggling Fulham are said to be amongst the clubs pursuing Walcott, with Newcastle also sounding out a deal.

An 'emotional return' to Southampton, where Theo Walcott came through and became the youngest player in the club's history, has also been mentioned, with Everton asking the Saints if they would be interested in a move for the winger.

Walcott's exit will be one of a number of attacking departures for Everton this summer, with Moise Kean also due to depart Everton to PSG on loan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Les Parisiens will pay Kean's wages for the duration of the loan, with no option to buy in the deal. The deal could give Kean a chance at some regular football, with the Italian prospect having similarly struggled to make an impact after signing from Juventus last summer.