West Ham vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

David Moyes will lock horns with his former employers on Sunday as West Ham entertain Everton in the Premier League.

The Hammers' top four hopes were dealt a serious blow before the international break when they were downed by Tottenham, although Moyes' side will be relishing their Europa League last eight clash with Lyon in midweek.

Everton, meanwhile, hoisted themselves three points clear of safety with a last-gasp win over Newcastle in the Premier League last time out.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch West Ham vs Everton on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 3 April, 14:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? London Stadium

What TV channel is it on? Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League (UK), fuboTV (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube channel, BBC Match of the Day 2

Referee? Michael Oliver

VAR? Andy Madley

West Ham team news

Reports suggest Angelo Ogbonna is ahead of schedule in his return from injury, with a return date pencilled in for the end of April in a huge boost for the Hammers.

However, Jarrod Bowen remains an injury doubt for Moyes' side, while Vladimir Coufal is still a few weeks away from returning.

Everton team news

Frank Lampard was dealt a blow last week when it was revealed Andros Townsend will miss the remainder of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

Allan (suspension), Fabian Delph (thigh) and Yerry Mina (thigh) remain sidelined for the Toffees, although Donny van de Beek will return from illness.

West Ham vs Everton score prediction

The Hammers boast a strong record at the London Stadium this term and Everton will still be reeling from their 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace prior to the international break.

There is a risk that Moyes' men could have one eye on their Europa League quarter-final showdown with Lyon in midweek, with the team selection from the Hammers likely to tell its own story.

Still, West Ham should have too much for a sorry Toffees side, but don't expect a goal-fest.

Prediction: West Ham 1-0 Everton