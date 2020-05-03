 
Weston McKennie Wanted by Five Premier League Clubs

Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie is being chased by five Premier League teams ahead of a likely exit from the German side this summer.

21-year-old McKennie only signed a new contract last summer but is now heading for the exit door at the Veltins-Arena as Schalke find themselves needing to sell players to balance the books.

His availability has piqued the interest of Southampton, who are on the lookout for a replacement for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg after the Dane's move to Tottenham. McKennie is one of several candidates on the radar, along with Celtic's Olivier Ntcham another.

However, a source has confirmed to 90min that the Saints are not alone in their pursuit of McKennie. Everton, Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Ham have all seen Southampton attempt to steal a march and have now expressed an interest of their own.

The quartet are all keeping a close eye on McKennie's situation, and they have been encouraged by the news that moving to the Premier League is the midfielder's priority this summer.

