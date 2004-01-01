Who are the potential new owners of Everton?

It's very much a time of uncertainty at Everton with owner Farhad Moshiri looking to sell the club.

Moshiri initially purchased a 49.9% stake in Everton back in 2016 before upping it to 94% in 2022, but the club have enjoyed little success in that time.

Despite a huge amount of money being spent, the majority of signings haven't been good ones, nor have the managerial appointments.

As a result, they now find themselves very much at risk of being relegated from the Premier League for the first time in their history, with Sean Dyche the latest man tasked with dragging them up from the bottom three.

He hasn't confirmed it publicly, but 90min understands that, given how badly things have panned out, Moshiri is ready to move on from the Toffees and has set an asking price of £750m.

What he has admitted is that he's actively looking for new investors that can help fund the construction of the new stadium.

So, who could potentially invest in or even buy the club?

MSP Sports Capital

According to Bloomberg and multiple other sources, MSP Sports Capital have held talks with Everton about buying a stake in the club.

MSP are an American investment firm that have made a number of investements in the world of sport, including in multiple football clubs - Augsburg, Estoril, AD Alcorcon and SK Beveren - and McLaren Racing.

Co-founders Jahm Najafi and Jeff Moorad as well as vice-president Pete Taylor all attended Everton's match with Southampton, all but confirming their interest.

Najafi is the second largest shareholder of the Phoenix Suns NBA franchise and serves as vice chairman on the McLaren board, while Moorad has previously owned two baseball teams, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres, selling his shares in both for a considerable profit.

Reports state that they'd be interested in buying a minority stake in the club for the time being, but could increase their investment over time.

Other rumoured buyers

MSP are the group that look most likely to be the club's next investors, but others have been linked as well.

Moshiri was in talks with American consortium KAM Sports for much of last year - with a full sale being on the table - but in November, discussions ceased abruptly.

According to The Athletic, the owner has also recently been contacted by a consortium based in the north west of England regarding a smaller investment, while there is also interest from a US-based group of wealthy individuals.

As per the Daily Mail, talks have also been held with Qatar Airways, who are interested in buying the naming rights for the new stadium.