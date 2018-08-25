Who Is Baptiste Santamaria? The Premier League Target Dubbed 'the Next N'Golo Kanté'

​N'Golo Kanté's rise to prominence is one of the most exciting stories in recent memory. He went from a nobody to a world champion in just a few short years.

The next player tipped to follow in Kanté's footsteps is 25-year-old Angers midfielder Baptiste Santamaria, whose playing style has led to comparisons with the Leicester and Chelsea legend.

​The Express claim that Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Everton are all keen on Santamaria as they look for the next big bargain out of France.

Here's everything you need to know about the midfielder.

He Looks Nothing Like Kanté

Upon first glance, comparisons to ​Kanté are a little bizarre. While the ​Chelsea man is a diminutive presence, Santamaria is tall and powerful.

He's more of an aerial threat and is a dominant force when it comes to heading the ball, which cannot be said of Kanté, but they're the only real issues with this comparison.

Right, now that's out of the way...

But He Does Play Like Him

Anyone who has seen Santamaria play will wax lyrical about his stamina and consistency. The level of performance which he has managed to maintain for the last few years is almost unheard of, and that's why Kanté's name has been thrown about.

Before Ligue 1 was suspended, Santamaria had covered the most ground of any other player in the division and has also played the most Ligue 1 games since 2016, having avoided injuries, suspension or dips in form. It's a relentless persistence which has earned him the nickname '4x4' in France. ​





However, like Kanté, he's not a one-trick pony. Santamaria probably has the edge over his fellow countryman when it comes to passing, having proven his ability to spray the ball around the pitch with ease. Some even say he's one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1.

Midfield Is Not His Natural Position

Santamaria plays like someone who has spent years perfecting his craft, but that's far from the case. ​In fact, before he joined Angers in 2016, he was actually an attacking midfielder.

The Frenchman was a creative forward who was often seen on the wing during his time with Ligue 2's Tours, but he confessed to ​Konbini Sports that he only dropped deeper because Angers boss Stéphane Moulin was desperately looking for some cover in midfield.





Santamaria has fallen in love with his new role, but he added that he would move further forward if needed. It'd be odd to see him playing out wide, but don't rule it out.

He Doesn't Fit in With the 'Modern Footballer' Stereotype

​Premier League footballers often come with a (sometimes deserved) reputation​ for being more bothered about partying and spending their wages, but not Santamaria.

He told Angers' ​official website: "I like to take a nap in the afternoon to recover. I also like to take a walk with my little one and my wife. It's a matter of habit, I avoid going out too much, moving too much and it is the lifestyle that makes the difference."





Don't expect to see him making headlines for getting drunk, setting off fireworks in his house or holding Kyle Walker-esque 'parties'. It's all about the nap.

He's Weirdly Into Goatees

 #LeBoucDeSanta 朗



Salut les amis !

Aujourd’hui, je voudrais rendre hommage au bouc, style de barbe trop souvent délaissé 浪

 Alors sortez votre rasoir, taillez votre plus beau bouc et postez votre photo 

Amusez vous bien !



Conditions à retrouver ci-dessous ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kFqoAM3kVG — Baptiste Santamaria (@BaptSantamaria) April 2, 2020

Santamaria is a keen racehorse owner, but another of his greatest loves is the goatee - a seemingly underrated facial hairstyle.

​He set off a Twitter challenge asking everyone to show him their best goatee, including strict rules on how to participate. I mean, why not?

He even offered a prize to the person with the best goatee, which is totally normal. Get your entries in, folks.

His Performances Have Earned Him Plenty of Suitors

If Santamaria does leave Angers as expected, he will have no shortage of potential suitors. Teams across the continent have been tracking him ever since he realised he could hang as a defensive midfielder.

​Tottenham, ​Leicester and ​Everton are some of the most high-profile names in the race for his signature, but there's also interest from ​Napoli, Sevilla, Fiorentina and Villarreal - all of whom want to give Santamaria the platform to impress at the next level.

Aston Villa even failed with a €10m (around £8.8m) bid for him last summer, with Angers holding out for a better offer.

Angers Are Ready to Sell

Having lost Jeff Jason Reine-Adélaïde and Flavien Tait last summer, Angers were adamant that Santamaria was going nowhere. ​ However, now he's one of their most valuable assets . it's his time to cash in.





"He will certainly be allowed to leave [in the summer of 2020]," manager Moulin told ​RMC Sport . "It will be his turn to go."





Given he's under contract until 2022, Angers will have to sell him now before his market value drops, and there will be no shortage of sides who try and take Santamaria off their hands.

