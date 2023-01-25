Why is Farhad Moshiri selling Everton?

Frank Lampard's dismissal as Everton manager was painfully predictable.

Lampard's departure was effectively confirmed when his underwhelming side limped to a loss against relegation rivals West Ham United on Saturday, 21 January. Strong rumours piled up that the 44-year-old had been let go the following Monday.

But, in a fitting snapshot of the club's grinding lack of cohesion, the whispers had turned to deafening shouts of certainty by the time Everton officially confirmed the news hours later.

What emerged on Tuesday, 24 January, was far less predictable.

90min supported The Guardian's exclusive that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri had put the club up for sale. As fan unrest reaches fever pitch in the stands and the team shows decidedly less organisation on the field, why has Moshiri planted a for sale sign in the Goodison Park turf now?

When did Moshiri buy Everton?

Moshiri was one of the numerous wealthy individuals that Everton's board sniffed out in search of outside investment seven years ago. The British-Iranian businessman was chosen ahead of a jostling pack which included fox-hunting enthusiast Charles Noell.

After selling his minority shares in Arsenal for around £146m, Moshiri acquired 49.9% of Everton for £87.5m in February 2016, the largest stake of any shareholder at the time.

Just 12 months ago, when supporter protests dominated the terraces in January 2022 (sound familiar?), Moshiri increased his stake to 94% by converting a £100m loan into equity.

Why is Moshiri selling Everton?

Well, according to the billionaire himself, Everton Football Club is not on the market. Within half an hour of news about the sale emerging, Everton hastily released an interview Moshiri conducted with fan advisory board (FAB) chair Jazz Bal, which was recorded before the defeat to West Ham (per The Athletic).

“The club is not for sale," Moshiri began, before outlining that everything wasn't quite business as usual, "but I’ve been talking to top investors, real quality, to bridge a gap on the stadium finance."

Moshiri has reportedly sank at least £550m into the construction of a brand new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. The Toffees are expected to leave their spiritual home of Goodison Park by the start of the 2024/25 season.

When discussing solely financing the new build, Moshiri said: “I can do it myself but the reason I want to do it is to bring top sport investors into Everton - for some of the reasons the fans want: improvement, more talent.

“I’m committed to this club, not just the stadium, but to join the elite. We are close to having a deal done. We are very close to stadium financing and I hope to be able to announce that to you soon. It’s not selling the club at all.”

The search for outside investment has only been hastened after the club had to cut ties with the oligarch Alisher Usmanov. Moshiri's long-term business associate was on the end of sanctions imposed by the British government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Between 2019 and 2021, Everton lost more than £100m in three consecutive years, totalling deficits in excess of £370m. No wonder Moshiri is interested in new money.

Whether or not Merseyside police were consulted, Everton's board of directors didn't attend Goodison Park for their dire defeat to the Premier League's bottom side at the time, Southampton. However, two potential investors were reportedly present.

According to the US publication Bloomberg, the investment firm MSP Sports Capital are an interested party. MSP's Jeff Moorad and Jahm Nahjafi were on Merseyside to see the Toffees give up a 1-0 lead against Southampton.

MSP currently have stakes in three football clubs; Bundesliga side Augsburg, top flight Portuguese team Estoril and AD Alcorcon in the Spanish third tier.

In that recent interview, Moshiri was keen to stress that finance wasn't the sole factor in seeking outside involvement. "It is bringing more expertise in terms of sponsorship," he explained, "commercial development and a lot of specialist sport investors have this pool of knowledge."

Moshiri has also previously been involved in talks with another US consortium, KAM Sports. The group led by former Chelsea and Manchester United executive Peter Kenyon reportedly values Everton at £500m, some way short of Moshiri's lofty price tag of £750m.