Wolves have made it clear to Morgan Gibbs-White that he will not be leaving the club this summer despite interest from a handful of Premier League sides, 90min has learned.

The 22-year-old has returned from an impressive loan in the Championship with Sheffield United which yielded ten goals and eight assists, but he chose to reject the offer of a new contract at Molineux before the new season got underway.

With two years remaining on his deal, Wolves initially considered parting ways with Gibbs-White this summer but sources have confirmed to 90min that club officials have now changed their stance and are determined to keep the young midfielder around.

Wolves have now made it clear to Gibbs-White that he will not be leaving the club this summer, despite attempts from Nottingham Forest to lure him away from Molineux.

Like Forest, Everton and Crystal Palace have both had bids for Gibbs-White worth over £20m knocked back. Steve Cooper's side have retained their interest but Wolves are now adamant that the Englishman is going nowhere.

Bruno Lage's side are somewhat short in midfield this season. Gibbs-White played the full 90 minutes against Leeds on opening day alongside Ruben Neves and Leander Dendoncker, who started in place of the injured Joao Moutinho.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Sean Walsh bring you Talking Transfers, discussing Man Utd's transfer market implosion in targeting deals for Adrien Rabiot & Marko Arnautovic, Man City's stance on selling Bernardo Silva to Barcelona, Wilfried Zaha's future and more. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Wolves did have four midfielders on the bench but three were under the age of 21 and 24-year-old Connor Ronan has not played for the first team since the 2017/18 season. Lage is now not prepared to weaken his squad as the new campaign gets underway.

Despite the promise of minutes for Gibbs-White, talks over a new contract remain on hold and there is no sign of negotiations restarting as it stands.

Gibbs-White harbours ambitions of fighting his way into the senior England setup - something which Palace manager Patrick Vieira vowed to help with as he did with Conor Gallagher last season - and is keen to evaluate all his options before making a final decision.