Gameweek 10 of Premier League action will come to an end with a meeting between Wolves and Everton on Monday.

The two sides' seasons have been polar opposites so far. Wolves began awfully but have climbed towards mid-table with a run of three wins from four games, whereas Everton's hot start has been derailed by three winless games, the last of which was a 5-2 humbling at the hands of lowly Watford.

The winner will go ahead of the other in the table, so both sides clearly have a lot to play for.

How to watch Wolves vs Everton on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Monday 1 November, 20:00 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Molineux

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBCSN (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube channel

Referee? Martin Atkinson

VAR? Chris Kavanagh

Wolves team news

Wolves remain without Marcal (calf), Jonny Otto (knee) and Yerson Mosquera (hamstring), but there are no fresh concerns for Bruno Lage.

The boss recently confirmed that Pedro Neto is stepping up his recovery from a nasty knee injury and expects the winger to be back in training before the end of the year.

Everton team news

Injuries continue to be a real problem for Everton, who are without Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Cenk Tosun (knee) and Yerry Mina (hamstring).

Both Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph will face late fitness tests as they eye returns from calf and shoulder issues respectively, while Richarlison could return to the starting lineup after making a goalscoring cameo off the bench against Watford.

Wolves vs Everton predicted lineups

Wolves (5-4-1): Sa; Semedo, Saiss, Coady, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Neves, Moutinho, Hwang; Jimenez

Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Allan, Davies; Townsend, Gray, Iwobi; Richarlison

Wolves vs Everton head-to-head record

Everton did the double over Wolves last season, winning 2-1 at Molineux in January before picking up a 1-0 win in the penultimate game of the season.

Wolves' last win over the Toffees came just before that as Nuno Espirito Santo's side roared to a 3-0 win in the late stages of 2019/20, so both sides will know they are capable of beating the other.

This fixture was also Wolves' first back in the Premier League in 2018/19, with Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves firing home in a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Wolves vs Everton score prediction

Getting Richarlison back in the starting lineup could be huge for Everton, who need to get themselves back to winning ways before they fall too far out of the European picture.

There are plenty of easier opponents than Wolves, however, with Lage's side playing some good football these days and starting to put together a string of decent results.

Ultimately, there doesn't look to be much to separate these two teams, and a draw may end up being a fair result.

Prediction: Wolves 1-1 Everton