Women's FA Cup quarter final round-up: Chelsea, Arsenal & Man City progress

Fans of giant-killings were left disappointed with this season's Women's FA Cup quarter-finals as the favourites triumphed in all four of the ties.

The action kicked off on Friday night when Arsenal romped to a 4-0 victory over Coventry United. This was followed by three ties on Sunday with Chelsea, Man City and West Ham all booking their places in the semi-finals.

Here is a recap of everything that happened...

Arsenal 4-0 Coventry United

An easy win for the Gunners | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Arsenal became the first side to reach the FA Cup semi-finals, easing to a 4-0 win over second-tier Coventry United on Friday evening.

Coventry defended well in the opening exchanges but their resistance was eventually broken in the 38th minute when Stina Blackstenius nodded home Nikita Parris' cross.

After this, the floodgates opened. First, Beth Mead reacted quickest in the box on the hour mark to double Arsenal's lead, while Parris and substitute Vivianne Miedema added some gloss to scoreline in the closing stages.

Chelsea 5-0 Birmingham City

Joy for Chelsea | Henry Browne/GettyImages

Chelsea heaped further woe on WSL basement dwellers Birmingham City by emphatically dumping them out of the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage.

The Blues steamrolled their opponents, scoring five without reply, but it surprisingly took them until the stroke of half-time to break the deadlock through Magdalena Eriksen.

The barrage continued in the second half, only with the hosts being more clinical in front of goal. Drew Spence and Niamh Charles both netted after the interval and Beth England notched a brace to secure Chelsea's second 5-0 win over Birmingham this season.

Man City 4-0 Everton

Man City made light work of WSL rivals Everton on Sunday, securing a 4-0 victory.

The Toffees did not register a single shot on target all game and never looked like seriously troubling their superior opposition.

Lauren Hemp got City going with an 35th-minutes opener and she then doubled her side's advantage early in the second half. City continued to turn the screw with Caroline Weir scoring one of her trademark wonder-strikes to make it 3-0.

Ellen White then pounced in stoppage time to complete a perfect day for the Cityzens.

Ipswich Town 0-1 West Ham

Third-tier Ipswich Town put in a spirited display against West Ham, but a first-half goal from Lisa Evans ensured their impressive FA Cup run came to an end.

After a fairly even start the Hammers struck just after the half-hour mark when Mel Filis' pass set Evans free, and she made no mistake.

Although Ipswich did well to contain their high-level opponents they never seriously looked like scoring themselves and will now focus on securing promotion to the Championship next season.