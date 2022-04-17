Women's FA Cup semi final draw: where to watch, date, start time & numbers

The Women's FA Cup semi final draw will take place on Monday evening, with teams now just one win away from Wembley's showpiece event.

Arsenal were the first side to book their semi final place with a 4-0 victory over second tier Coventry on Friday evening, as they continue their quest for a record breaking 15th FA Cup crown.

Here's everything you need to know about the draw...

When is the Women's FA Cup semi final draw?

The Women's FA Cup semi final draw takes place on Monday 21 March and begins at 6:30pm.

Where can I watch the Women's FA Cup semi final draw on TV/livestream?

The Women's FA Cup semi final draw will be shown live as part of the BBC's Sportsday show on the BBC News channel. This is also available to watch on the BBC website, and BBC iPlayer.

Women's FA Cup semi final draw numbers

1 - Chelsea/Birmingham City

2 - Arsenal

3 - Manchester City/Everton

4 - Ipswich Town/West Ham United

Women's FA Cup semi final dates

The Women's FA Cup semi finals will take place on the weekend of Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 April 2022, before the final at Wembley on Sunday 15 May 2022.