WSL team of the week - gameweek 7

The WSL served up some amazing action and drama on Women’s Football Weekend, the annual celebration of the women’s game every November.

There was a big win for Chelsea in an important game, a shock result between Tottenham and Arsenal in the north London derby, frustration for Manchester United and joy for Aston Villa.

Tottenham 1-1 Arsenal (Saturday)

Everton 1-1 Man Utd (Sunday)

Birmingham 0-1 Aston Villa (Sunday)

Brighton 1-0 Leicester (Sunday)

Man City 0-4 Chelsea (Sunday)

West Ham 2-2 Reading (Sunday)

Here's 90min's WSL team of of the for the latest round of games...

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Tinja-Riikka Korpela helped Tottenham almost beat Arsenal | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Tinja-Riikke Korpela (GK) - Tottenham: The Spurs goalkeeper kept Arsenal at bay with several outstanding saves, providing the platform for her team to go on and get a point - which could have easily been a win.



Ashleigh Neville (RB) - Tottenham: Stopping Katie McCabe was no easy task but the long-serving Spurs right-back achieved it. Her day could have been even better had she converted a golden chance to seal a win.



Anita Asante (CB) - Aston Villa: The winning goal and a clean sheet in the second city derby made it a weekend to remember for the veteran former England international.



Magdalena Eriksson (CB) - Chelsea: Plays her role as the left centre-back of a back three so well and was always in control against a Manchester City side that had the better chances in the first half. Also rewarded with a goal.



Lisa Evans (LB) - West Ham: Operating as a left wing-back, the Scotland international got the ball rolling for the Hammers against Reading. This was her first goal since joining from Arsenal on loan.

2. Midfielders

Ella Toone ? Scoring bangers



Ella Toone ? Scoring bangers

Maeva Clemaron (CM) - Tottenham: Combative and hard working in midfield, encapsulating what it means to play in a derby. She stopped Arsenal getting into their usual rhythm, which proved to be huge.



Kenza Dali (CM) - Everton: Always looking to make things happen for the Toffees against Manchester United, especially standing out in the first half before her teammates upped their game to secure a 1-1 draw.



Ella Toone (AM) - Man Utd: The rising England star continued her exceptional run of form. She scored a stunning goal but was also a constant threat by intelligently drifting into space to cause problems.

3. Forwards

Erin Cuthbert tormented Man City | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Erin Cuthbert (RW) - Chelsea: Playing on the right side of midfield, flanking a back-three, meant the Scot had to work hard in both directions. She did exactly that and was rewarded with a pair of assists.



Kit Graham (ST) - Tottenham: Showed outstanding touch and movement throughout the north London derby. Her exquisite control and shot forced Spurs' goal and she was always involved in attacks.



Beth Mead (LW) - Arsenal: Played on the right but she needed to be in this XI. Could easily have had a hat-trick on another day had it not been for a combination of Korpela in the Spurs goal and the woodwork.

